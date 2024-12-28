Canes to honor fallen Greensboro officer at Saturday home game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers escorted the body of Greensboro police officer Michael Horan from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh to a funeral home in Greensboro on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will show their support for Horan's family.

Horan died Monday in the line of duty while responding to a call about an armed man at a Food Lion in Greensboro. A suspect has been charged with murder.

Horan was previously described by his department as an "excellent" officer with an outstanding reputation. He was also a husband and father.

Before Monday's fateful events, Horan's family had purchased tickets for him to attend the Hurricanes' home game Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, the Greensboro Police Department said.

GPD thanked the Canes on social media for upgrading the family's tickets to a suite with food, VIP parking and escort, access to the pre-game fan tunnel, and a moment of silence before puck drop.

The family will also get a post-game meet-and-greet with some of the players.

