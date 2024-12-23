Police officer involved in shooting inside Food Lion in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting happened inside a Food Lion grocery store in Greensboro on Monday.

The shooting happened at the store located on Lawndale Drive just off Interstate 840 in northern Greensboro.

Greensboro Police Department said it would release more information about the shooting during a 3 p.m. press conference.

The ABC affiliate in the area reports an officer with the department shot at a suspect inside the grocery store. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

