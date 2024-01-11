Funeral for fallen Greensboro police sergeant Philip Nix to be held Thursday

The service will be open to the public at 2 p.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro.

The service will be open to the public at 2 p.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro.

The service will be open to the public at 2 p.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro.

The service will be open to the public at 2 p.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fallen Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The service will be open to the public at 2 p.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro.

Nix was shot on Dec. 30 when he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer from a Sheetz gas station on Sandy Ridge Road off Interstate 40.

Three suspects were later caught in Winston-Salem and charged in his death.

Officials said the service will also be streamed online on the Church's website.

Senator Tillis spoke about Nix on the Senate floor Wednesday honoring the life of the fallen Greensboro Police Sergeant and called on Congress to enhance penalties for criminals who intentionally harm law enforcement officers.

"Sergeant Nix embodied the very best of law enforcement. He was a consummate professional, a good and decent person, and was beloved by the community of Greensboro. It should come as no surprise that Sergeant Nix, like so many other officers, comes from a family with a long legacy of public service," said Senator Tillis in a release. "For as impressive as Sergeant Nix was for his exemplary work in uniform, it was his job as a family man, a loving husband, a father, and a son that made him the man he was."

North Carolina Governor Cooper will also be in attendance at the funeral service on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Body of fallen Greensboro police officer transported from Raleigh back to his hometown

Procession begins in Raleigh for Sgt. Philip Nix

SEE ALSO | Triangle law enforcement share condolences after off-duty Greensboro police officer killed