Procession for fallen Greensboro police officer Philip Nix happening on I-40 Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A procession is moving through Raleigh on Wednesday to take the body of fallen Greensboro police officer home.

The body of Sgt. Philip Dale Nix, a 23-year veteran of the force, was in Raleigh at the Medical Examiner's Office undergoing an autopsy.

Procession begins in Raleigh for Sgt. Philip Nix

Expect road closures from District Drive, Blue Ridge Road, Wade Avenue and Interstate 40 around 1 p.m.

Nix was shot and killed while attempting to stop three people accused of stealing a beer from a Sheetz gas station on Dec. 30.

Authorities sent out a Blue Alert in an effort to track down the suspects when they sped off down Interstate 40.

The suspects were later caught in Winston Salem. They were identified as Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z'quriah Le'Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

Foster was charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was being held with no bond.

Blackwell was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Morrison was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was being held without bond.

SEE ALSO | Triangle law enforcement share condolences after off-duty Greensboro police officer killed