Triangle law enforcement share condolences after off-duty Greensboro police officer killed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle are sharing an outpouring of support after an off-duty officer in Greensboro was shot and killed Saturday.

Officials said Sgt. Philip Dale Nix, a 23-year veteran of the force, was shot while attempting to stop a crime in progress at a gas station. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

A Blue alert was issued across the state and three suspects were later arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Greensboro Police Chief Thompson described Nix as a loving husband, father, son, and brother during an emotional news conference Saturday evening.

Law agencies shared many of their condolences on social media following the shooting:

Wake County Sheriff's Department

"We send our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Greensboro Police Department, and the community."

Raleigh Police Department

"The Raleigh Police Department offers our deepest condolences to the family of the Greensboro Police sergeant who lost their life in service to the community. We stand in solidarity with our public safety family at the Greensboro Police Department during this difficult time and will continue to keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers."

Chapel Hill Police Department

"Tonight, our heavy hearts are with each member of the Greensboro Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own - a veteran officer. We wish them, and the officer's loved ones, strength in the difficult days ahead."

Durham County Sheriff's Office

"Law enforcement is a family and it is during times like these when we all are reminded about the importance of what we do. The Durham County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to the officer's family, members of Greensboro PD, and the entire community of Greensboro in the wake of this horrific and senseless tragedy"

Durham Police Department

"The Durham Police Department expresses its sincerest condolences to the Greensboro Police Department in the death of their fallen officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with GPD and the officer's family during this tragic time."