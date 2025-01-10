Funeral held for fallen Greensboro officer Michael Horan

Law enforcement escorted his body from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh to a funeral home in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There were somber services in Greensboro on Thursday as the life and service of slain Greensboro police officer Michael Horan were honored.

Horan was shot and killed last month while responding to reports of a gunman inside a Greensboro Food Lion.

Family, friends, and law enforcement officers from across the state gathered inside Greensboro's Westover Church for Horan's funeral on Thursday afternoon.

Horan leaves behind a wife and two children.

The man charged in his death, 34-year-old Tarrell McMillian, is being held without bond.

This was the city's 43rd homicide of 2024.