Advocates for new Raleigh flag present proposal to city council

The flag would become a second flag for the city of Raleigh if approved.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grassroots push in Raleigh for a new city flag continues today.

Advocates for the new flag will share their proposal with Raleigh City Council.

The flag incorporates Sir Walter Raleigh's coat of arms.

A red shield with five silver diamonds arranged diagonally into an acorn.

It's the same colors of the original Raleigh flag, which has been around since 1960.

Designers say the new flag will act as a second official flag of the city.