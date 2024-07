Part of Blue Ridge Road closes due to gas leak in Raleigh

Chopper 11 is over the scene as we work to learn more.

Chopper 11 is over the scene as we work to learn more.

Chopper 11 is over the scene as we work to learn more.

Chopper 11 is over the scene as we work to learn more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Blue Ridge Road has closed due to a gas leak on Tuesday.

Chopper 11 is over the scene in Raleigh.

Police have closed traffic on this road between Holly Lane and Noremac Drive.

ABC11 is working to learn more.