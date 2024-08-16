Second person arrested, charged in Carrboro homicide investigation

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Estes Park Apartments on 306 Estes Drive Ext.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro police arrested a second person in connection with a homicide that happened in May.

According to the Carrboro Police Department the shooting happened on May 29, at Estes Park Apartments located at 306 Estes Drive Ext. When officers arrived they found Juan Maldonado Espinoza, 41, of Carrboro, dead at the scene.

Police said Dolores De Jesus Benavides Zelaya, 30, of Burlington, was arrested in July and charged with first degree murder, felony conspiracy, and felony attempted kidnapping.

A second suspect, Karla Maria Machuca, 28, of Burlington, was arrested and charged in June with first degree murder, felony conspiracy, and felony attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said both Benavides Zelaya and Machuca were arrested in Los Angeles and are being extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges.

If you have additional information on this incident, please contact Investigator R. Trombley with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7415, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

