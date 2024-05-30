1 dead after shooting in Carrboro, police say

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Estes Park Apartments on 306 Estes Drive Ext.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Carrboro, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man dead.

According to the Carrboro Police Department, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

They did not reveal if they had any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have additional information on this incident, please contact Investigator R. Trombley with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7415, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.