Person hit by train east of downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was hit by a train in Durham Tuesday morning.

Chopper 11 is over the scene on East Pettigrew Street east of downtown.

According to Durham police, the intersections at South Driver, South Plum and Ramseur streets are blocked

This is a developing story. Check back for updates