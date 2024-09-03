Raleigh City council will receive update on $300k renovations to PNC Arena

Raleigh allocated $300,000 to the project last year and plans to invest the money over the next several years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can expect an update on PNC Arena enhancements soon.

Last month, the Centennial Authority shared what those upgrades could look like.

WATCH | Renderings revealed for $300 million PNC Arena renovations

Proposals in the $300 million project include a beer garden, grab-and-go food options at a market, and an updated entrance and concourses.

The Raleigh City Council will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. One of the topics to be discussed is the arena. According to the agenda, representatives from the Authority will provide the city council with an update on the improvements to PNC.

The first renovation in 25 years is expected to enhance the visitor experience by expanding the lobby, adding more food options, a beer garden and more.

Leaders hope to begin construction next year, but they say year-round use makes it challenging to find time to work.

