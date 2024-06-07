WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PNC Authority could extend lease with Hurricanes through 2044

WTVD logo
Friday, June 7, 2024 3:11PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- PNC Authority has voted to consider extending the lease with the Carolina Hurricanes through 2044.

The plan would also allow Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to build an entertainment district around the arena.

There will be a special board meeting on June 25 to discuss approval for the plan.

Construction is expected to begin next summer.

Back in March, the owners of PNC Arena chose a design firm to move forward with as part of a $300 million renovation project.

The board wants to add at least 100,000 square feet, a dedicated tailgate zone, more club areas and new food and drink options.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW