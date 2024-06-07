PNC Authority could extend lease with Hurricanes through 2044

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- PNC Authority has voted to consider extending the lease with the Carolina Hurricanes through 2044.

The plan would also allow Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to build an entertainment district around the arena.

There will be a special board meeting on June 25 to discuss approval for the plan.

Construction is expected to begin next summer.

Back in March, the owners of PNC Arena chose a design firm to move forward with as part of a $300 million renovation project.

The board wants to add at least 100,000 square feet, a dedicated tailgate zone, more club areas and new food and drink options.