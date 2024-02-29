PNC Arena governing body chooses new architect for $300M renovation project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owners of PNC Arena have chosen a design firm to move forward with as part of a $300 million renovation project.

Centennial Authority's building and construction committee has chosen Gensler and local partner LS3P. The full board still has to sign off on the decision next week.

About a month ago, Centennial Authority cut ties with the architect who had spent years planning for change to the event center. According to the operating group, that decision would not slow down renovation plans; instead, it would open the door for new ideas to be heard.

The board wants to add at least 100,000 square feet, a dedicated tailgate zone, more club areas and new food and drink options.

The project plans to elevate PNC Arena and the surrounding area, which could bring in $3.1 million.

Construction is expected to start next summer and will take three years to complete.