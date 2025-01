Police investigation shooting in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Fuquay-Varina that happened on Saturday evening.

According to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. the incident happened on High Water Place.

Police have not said if there are any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood