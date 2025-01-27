Nonprofit P.O.O.F. that works to improve lives of Durham teens asking for help to keep doors open

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Destiny Alexander can no longer afford to pay out of pocket to keep the doors of P.O.O.F. open. She launched an online fundraiser to help as she works to raise money to continue improving life outcomes for kids in East Durham.

"Anything can happen to these kids when they're out there like peer pressure or any involvement," said Alexander. "I pay $4700 a month. I've been paying not just the rent, but I also pay for food because they come from school."

P.O.O.F. is a double acronym that stands for Planning Our Own Funeral and Planning Our Own Future. Alexander is a product of east Durham and knows that both could be a reality for kids living here. It's part of the reason why she's spent the last three years providing a safe space and exposing them to the world.

"I'm an entrepreneur. Ms. Destiny helped me start my business," said Samantha Fisher.

Fisher is 16 years old and has been part of the program since it started. She makes candles. Because of P.O.O.F., she has taken financial literacy courses and now has a bank account. She even has a passport.

"I went to Jamaica of course. Went to the mountains. Recently, we traveled to New York," said Fisher.

In December, some of the P.O.O.F. teens went to Kentucky for a trip to the Muhammad Ali Center. The organization works to keep the kids occupied and one of the ways it does that is traveling.

"My son has gotten into trouble and with the help of Ms. Destiny they got him back on the right path. Who else is going to do that," questioned Chandra Turner.

Turner's children started a soap business while at the nonprofit. She said P.O.O.F. offers tutoring services, and mentorship guidance through guest speakers from the community. A month ago, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews spoke to the group.

"It was talking about law enforcement and my role in law enforcement as a woman and a Black woman," said Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews.

Andrews calls programs like P.O.O.F. that target underserved children extremely beneficial.

"When you take those programs away unless they have a support group or network that fills that gap, it makes it that much harder," she said.

The nonprofit could close its doors as early as February 20th if it's unable to raise $20,000, but Alexander is hopeful the community will support her through this major challenge.

" We came in an area that nobody would ever come in," she said.