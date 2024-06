Pregnant woman shot at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pregnant woman was shot in Durham around 4 p.m.

Durham Police Department said it happened at Sherwood Park Apartments off Cheek Road near Interstate 885.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening inquires.

Shortly thereafter, a man with life-threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Durham investigators said they are not yet sure if the two shooting are related.

