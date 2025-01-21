From NC to D.C | Supporters of President Trump attend his inauguration: 'Together, we won'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest resident Donna Simon wouldn't have missed President Donald Trump's inauguration for the world.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are here. You can feel the excitement. It's palpable," said Simon.

She is in Washington D.C. with her friends Sandy Joiner who lives in Cary and Ravis Goddampally.

"We have our matching inauguration shirts. I don't know if you can see them. Ravi has his RNC shirt on," said Sandy Joiner.

"He's the one that's mentally prepared to make America great again so that moment everyone wanted to share," said Goddampally.

The group said they were heading to an inauguration watch party at a restaurant for North Carolina residents. Eyewitness News asked what they would like to see Trump tackle during this term.

Triangle President Trump supporters in D.C. for inauguration day, Jan. 20, 2025

"He's going to secure the border," said Goddampally.

"Trump has 200 executive orders he's going to do," said Joiner.

"There's so many things, but the economy is number one for me," said Simon.

Donna Simon is a former New Jersey lawmaker and has had the honor of meeting President Trump years ago. Both Joiner and Goddampally served as delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last year.

They spent hours canvassing and rallying support in North Carolina during campaign season.

"We are not the party of exclusion. We are the party of inclusion. Our tagline is 'Working Together, We Win. And Working Together, We Won," said Joiner.

They feel safe with the heavy police presence on the ground in D.C. They refused to let the bitter cold steal their joy as they witnessed Trump's second inauguration.

"Exhale, America," said Simon.

