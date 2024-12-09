Man killed in overnight shooting in Lenoir County

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after deputies said a man was possibly targeted in an overnight shooting in La Grange.

Lenoir County deputies responded to calls about a gunshot victim just after midnight on Sweet Amy Lane.

When deputies arrived they found 30-year-old Quinton Lee Gray unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said investigators believe the incident was a targeted shooting and that the public is safe.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood