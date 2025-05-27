Rabbi pulls out gun, scaring off assailants who assaulted him in attempted carjacking

BALTIMORE -- A rabbi armed with a gun scared off his attackers as they assaulted him and tried to steal his car Saturday night in Northwest Baltimore.

City police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to the 7100 block of Park Heights Avenue, where a 62-year-old man was taking trash out.

Police said two men approached the victim, assaulted him, knocked him to the ground and tried to steal his car. When the assailants couldn't start the car, they tried to again assault the victim, who drew a gun and pointed it at them. The assailants ran off.

Police said the victim has a valid handgun permit and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, D-District 5, told 11 News that he spoke with the victim shortly after the attack.

"Just the brazenness of the incident, where they have no problem going and attacking, you know, an older person, somebody clearly who's a person of faith - he was still dressed in in all of his attire coming from synagogue - and so, it's really very upsetting," Schleifer told 11 News.

Rabbi Velvel Belinsky told 11 News that he and others are sending his well wishes to the victim.

"When we hear about events like this, it's definitely very disturbing because safety is a very big concern for us," Belinsky told 11 News. "We are wishing him a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, he's hurt. He was punched very, very hard, and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. I conveyed my wishes for him, and I hope he's going to be doing well."

At last check, no arrests have been made as an investigation continues.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.