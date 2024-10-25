In Raeford visit, Sen. JD Vance attacks Harris on economy, border security

Sen. JD Vance began his speech by reiterating former President Donald Trump's stance that Fort Liberty's name should be changed back to Fort Bragg,

In Raeford visit, Vance attacks Harris on economy, border security Sen. JD Vance began his speech by reiterating former President Donald Trump's stance that Fort Liberty's name should be changed back to Fort Bragg,

In Raeford visit, Vance attacks Harris on economy, border security Sen. JD Vance began his speech by reiterating former President Donald Trump's stance that Fort Liberty's name should be changed back to Fort Bragg,

In Raeford visit, Vance attacks Harris on economy, border security Sen. JD Vance began his speech by reiterating former President Donald Trump's stance that Fort Liberty's name should be changed back to Fort Bragg,

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 presidential candidates sent heavy hitters to North Carolina on Friday, with first lady Jill Biden urging voters in Fayetteville and Cary, former President Barack Obama in Charlotte, and Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance speaking in Raeford and Monroe.

In Hoke County, Vance began his speech by reiterating former President Donald Trump's stance that Fort Liberty's name should be changed back to Fort Bragg, a point that Trump opened with at his Fayetteville appearance earlier this month.

"I didn't realize till we got here that we're so close to, of course, the great Army (post) called Fort Bragg, and that's the name of it," Vance said.

In what appeared to be an accidental slip of the tongue, Vance also mentioned Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson - who was not present -- while trying to acknowledge another guest, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

The Trump campaign has been making an effort to distance itself from Robinson after reporting by CNN that Robinson had made disturbing comments online. ABC News has not confirmed that reporting and Robinson has denied it and subsequently filed a lawsuit against CNN.

Vance went on to attack Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, by making jabs at her record on border security.

He also pinned the rise of inflation on her and the Biden Administration.

WATCH | Vance's full remarks in Raeford

Full speech: Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance delivers remarks in Raeford on Friday afternoon.

"Do y'all want to pay more for gas?" Vance asked attendees. "Do you want to pay more for groceries? Do you want to pay more for housing? Then are we going to vote Kamala Harris the president of the United States?"

The crowd responded "no" each time.

Toward the end of his remarks, Vance accused the Biden Administration of failing communities in western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene and stated that every one of their votes must be counted.

Election officials have said they are confident in the election system in western North Carolina after the storm.

