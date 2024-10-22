Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lowers damage claim from $50M to $25K in CNN lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is now seeking $25,000 in damages in his lawsuit against CNN, significantly less than the original $50 million.
Robinson and his lawyers announced the lawsuit last week following CNN's bombshell report saying Robinson allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website.
The Republican Gubernatorial candidate has denied those claims.
The case is expected to be in court on November 18. This is about two weeks after the election.