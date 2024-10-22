24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lowers damage claim from $50M to $25K in CNN lawsuit

WTVD logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 10:58AM
This is significantly less than the $50 million Robinson and his legal team announced last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is now seeking $25,000 in damages in his lawsuit against CNN, significantly less than the original $50 million.

Robinson and his lawyers announced the lawsuit last week following CNN's bombshell report saying Robinson allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website.

The Republican Gubernatorial candidate has denied those claims.

The case is expected to be in court on November 18. This is about two weeks after the election.

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.
