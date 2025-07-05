Raleigh small business owner grateful after community pitches in amid expensive AC repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh small business owner shares her gratitude after the community rallied to keep her cheeseboard shop afloat.

Courtney Bowman, the owner of Raleigh Cheesy, faced an unexpected financial hurdle when her air conditioning system broke down during a recent heatwave. It's a AC system she replaced just a couple of years back.

The cost of repairs threatened the future of her business, especially during the typically slow summer months.

"Any other time of year, that wouldn't be such a devastating number. But June, July - those are our slowest months." Bowman told Eyewitness News. "Everyone seems to go out of town in the summer in Raleigh, and having it (happen) at the end of the month where we're like about to do payroll, and rent is going to be due."

Active on social media, Bowman turned to Instagram, posting a video to explain the situation and ask for support.

The response was overwhelming.

"They started buying electronic gift cards. People started placing orders," she said. "It was just like every 10 minutes a new order was coming in."

Within just a few days, Raleigh Cheesy brought in more than $15,000 in business -- enough to cover the AC repair and keep the shop open.

"I get really emotional thinking about it," Bowman said.

With her storefront now back open, Bowman says the experience highlights just how important it is to support local businesses.

"I have been working on days where not a single person comes in the store -- or maybe one or two, and those one or two, it makes a difference," she said.

She also said it's a reminder of the strength and kindness of the Raleigh community.

"The community comes around and just lifts our arms up and keeps us in business time and time again," Bowman said. "We owe it all to them. We really do."

