5 people injured in deck collapse at North Hills home under construction

Raw video shows the collapsed deck at a home under construction in Raleigh's North Hills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were rushed to a hospital after a deck collapsed at a construction site.

It happened Monday afternoon in North Hills at a home under construction.

The home is on Rockingham Drive.

Raleigh Fire Department said five people were injured when the deck at the back of the home collapsed. They were all described as suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.