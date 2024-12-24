2 men arrested for jumping from crane in downtown Raleigh

The two jumped from the new City Hall construction site.

The two jumped from the new City Hall construction site.

The two jumped from the new City Hall construction site.

The two jumped from the new City Hall construction site.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested after jumping off a crane in downtown Raleigh and deploying parachutes.

Around 2:00 a.m., Raleigh Police Department responded to the new City Hall construction site in the 200 block of West Hargett Street for a report of someone trespassing on the crane.

Officers found two people with parachutes at the top of the crane. Shortly after, the two jumped off the crane and onto the top parking deck of City Hall.

Both were not injured during the jump.

The men have been identified as Jason McClure, 51, and Jorge Chacon, 37. Both were taken into custody and charged with first-degree trespassing and resisting public officer.