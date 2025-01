Man shot, killed in Raleigh on New Year's Day

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh just a few hours into the new year.

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh just a few hours into the new year.

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh just a few hours into the new year.

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh just a few hours into the new year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in Raleigh just a few hours into the new year.

Raleigh Police Department said it received a call at around 6:15 a.m. about a shooting in downtown Raleigh, along Poole Road near Raleigh Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

No further details have been released in the case. Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn more.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker