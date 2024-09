Western Boulevard closes due to gas leak in Raleigh, police say

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Western Boulevard is closed between Kent Road and Deboy Street because of it.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are reports of a gas leak Friday in west Raleigh.

ABC11 is also hearing of evacuations in that area.

Police said traffic from I-440 will be impacted. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.