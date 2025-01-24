Developer looks to turn Raleigh Golf Association into affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The oldest public golf course in Raleigh could look different in the coming years.

Raleigh Golf Association, along Tryon Road in south Raleigh, was founded in 1929.

Atlanta-based developer, Dominium, has filed requests with the city to re-zone parts of the land for a mixed-used residential property.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, a majority of the course will not be touched, but the portion on the north side of Tryon Road would be impacted.

The journal reports the developer wants to build affordable apartments on the nearly 44 acres of land.

