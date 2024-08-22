Officer rescues swimmer in distress at Neuse River on first day with RPD

Two Raleigh police officers are speaking out days after three people were rescued from the Neuse River Knightdale.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Raleigh police officers who jumped into action to save a swimmer in distress on the Neuse River are speaking for the first time since the incident.

Emergency officials were called to a report of three swimmers in distress on Saturday. While first responders were preparing their swift water rescue gear, police said Raleigh Police Officers D. Mills and B. Vanderhoof jumped into the water and rescued one of the victims.

"I just know when we got up to the water, and the firefighter that was out with us, I think he went to go back to get his equipment. But just based on her circumstances, she was out in the middle of the river and her head was starting to go under. And it didn't look like she had a whole lot of time." said Officer Mills. "I just felt that it was kind of my duty to jump in and pull her out."

Raleigh police said Saturday was Vanderhoof's first day on the job.

The Knightdale swift water rescue team helped rescue the other two swimmers. All three swimmers are expected to make a full recovery.