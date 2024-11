1 injured in Raleigh shooting; no suspects yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured after a shooting in Raleigh Saturday.

It happened in the 4800 block of Avenida Del Sol Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities said there is no suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.