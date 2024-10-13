2 men, juvenile injured in Raleigh shooting on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Capital Boulevard.

Officers found two men and a male juvenile with gunshot wounds. All three were to taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Raleigh Police Department, two businesses and two vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Detective are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Identities of the victims have not been made public.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

