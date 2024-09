Man shot at Raleigh hotel on Brentwood Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot at a Raleigh hotel Sunday morning.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. at 2800 Brentwood Road.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said they have detained a possible suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.