Man shot overnight in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot Monday morning in downtown Raleigh.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, it happened around 1 a.m. on Heck Street and Jones Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

RPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.