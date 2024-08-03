Woman stabbed at GoRaleigh bus station on South Blount Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was stabbed Saturday morning at a GoRaleigh station.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, it happened around 4 a.m. on 214 S. Blount Street.

Upon arrival, units said they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the suspect is known to the victim.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193