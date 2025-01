3 taken to hospital after car crashes, flips on its side in Raleigh

Two adults and a child were pulled out of a vehicle that flipped after a crash on Oakwood Avenue at N. Tarboro Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people, including a child, were taken to a hospital on Wednesday after a car crash in Raleigh.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Oakwood Avenue at N. Tarboro Street.

Raleigh Police said the vehicle came to rest on its side after the crash.

First responders got two adults and one child out of the car, They were all hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.