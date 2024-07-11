Leaders across Wake County, Raleigh and WCPSS meet to discuss challenges and a path forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major topics at Thursday's luncheon included economic development, the growth of Wake County Public Schools, issues confronting teachers, public safety, transportation projects and affordable housing.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she understands growth is the common thread through the issues discussed - and that will continue to present challenges.

"Growth will continue to be one of our challenges. That's why we have to focus on housing and transit. That's how we address those issue," Baldwin said.

As Raleigh's population explodes, Baldwin said its incumbent on the city to invest in itself through projects like the renovations at PNC Arena, Convention Center expansion, Red Hat Amphitheater relocation, and Fayetteville Street revitalization project.

"This is something we have to do for long term sustainability and if, you know, we're going to invest in a Convention Center, if we're going to invest in Red Hat, Omni is investing in us now. We have to do our part, too," she said.

That growth also means new challenges for public safety. Baldwin praised the enhanced safety patrols that have started downtown in the last year - saying they've helped cut crime - but said the city needs to make sure there's more reason for folks to come down here.

"More people on the streets, more opportunity for people to walk to retail, walk and go get something to eat, walk and go have a drink with their friends, walk to a place where they can shop. So that is the type of foot traffic, traffic we need. And that's what we're focusing on," she said.

Public safety was a major focus for County leaders Thursday, too. Shinica Thomas - Chair of Wake County's Board of Commissioners - highlighted new training for firefighters and EMS, salary increases for Wake County Sheriff's deputies, and the County's Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

"If you look at our budget from this year, it was very public safety heavy because we understand that you can't continue economic growth. And this is not going to be a great place for folks to live if it's not a safe, comfortable community, too," Thomas said.

Thomas also stressed the importance of affordable housing as Raleigh and Wake County face an influx of new residents. County data shows 51 people are moving to Wake County every day - the equivalent of adding a town the size of Knightdale to the County each year.

She says that makes it hard to anticipate the need for that housing long-term.

"It's really hard to do that because we also did not anticipate that 51 people a day would be moving to Wake County," Thomas said.

Also in attendance was Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor, fresh off his first year at the helm of North Carolina's largest school district. He said the area's rapid growth is placing new stress on schools.

"Ultimately, when the numbers begin to grow we've got to have more facilities. And so that means building new schools, but it also means maintaining the schools that we have," he said.

Taylor said over 97% of district positions are filled - the highest in years - but he wants the state to do more amid North Carolina's economic growth.

"We're number one in business. There's no reason that we should be at or near the bottom when it comes to teacher compensation. So that's going to be key to me," he said.