Escaped killer, Ramone Alston expected in court after being caught in Kannapolis

A woman charged with helping Alston is also expected in court.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The escaped killer who was captured early Friday in a hotel near Charlotte is expected to appear in court today.

Ramone Alston faces two charges, felony escape from a state prison and assault on a government official.

A woman who allegedly helped him was also arrested in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Jacobia Crisp has bonded out of jail.

Department of Corrections is trying to determine how Alston freed himself from shackles and ran before a scheduled appointment at UNC hospitals in Hillsborough.

Authorities took Alston to Granville Correctional Institute in Butner to continue his sentence. It's the facility with the highest security in the state.

Investigators said Crisp drove Alston around but didn't say where and the pair allegedly met after Alston was already in jail.

Both will face a judge in Hillsborough today, even though they were arrested in Kannapolis and Burlington.

