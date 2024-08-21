Sister of Ramone Alston charged with helping him escape custody and avoid capture

Ramone Alston was captured shortly before 2 a.m. at a hotel on Cloverleaf Parkway in Kannapolis.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person has been charged and arrested for helping Ramone Alston escape and avoid capture.

Alston's sister, Monique Brady, 43, has been charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive and harboring an escapee. Both of those charges are felonies.

Alston escaped from correctional officers on Aug. 13 as he was arriving for a medical appointment at a Hillsborough hospital.

He remained on the run for three days but was eventually tracked down and arrested at a motel in Kannapolis.

Jacobia Crisp was the first person arrested and charged with assisting Alston. She reportedly didn't meet him until after he was incarcerated for murder. The two struck up some sort of relationship through phone communication, according to investigators.

"This investigation is ongoing; more arrests are possible. We owe it to our community and Maleah's (Williams) family to hold everyone who assisted Alston accountable for the danger and fear their actions caused," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Who is Ramone Alston?

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing 1-year-old Maleah Williams on Christmas Day in 2015. The shooting happened in Chapel Hill. Maleah's mother told ABC11 then that the children were outside playing with their Christmas toys and she was holding her daughter when someone started firing shots in the area. She was running from the area when she realized a bullet had struck Maleah.

Maleah Williams was 1 year old. Courtesy of family

"We don't have any added feelings about Mr. Alston, we're just displeased with the (Department of Public Safety) and their efforts to keep him in custody, or lack thereof. We wish Mr. Alston and his family nothing but peace, blessings, and prosperity," Maleah's father Shaquille Williams said in a statement Tuesday.

Williams added that the thing that bothered him was that "somehow, he got out of his leg shackles."

Alston and another man, Pierre Je Bron Moore took a plea deal in 2019. Alston received a life sentence for the child's murder and Moore received 28 to 34 years.

ABC11 uncovered that Alston recently tried to get his sentence lightened. Records show Alston filed a motion for appropriate relief in October 2023.

The 20-page document goes through the evidence and facts of his case. In the document, Alston claims the state used misleading evidence in its case. The motion was denied in May, with a judge saying Alston had a fair, full hearing and the claims in the motion for appropriate relief lacked merit.

Other escapees in North Carolina



According to DAC, there are 33 escaped inmates on the run from custody in North Carolina.

The most recent escapee is Alston. The longest at-large escapee is Eddie Leonard. He escaped on March 26, 1962. Leonard was in prison on first-degree burglary charges.

Of the 33, all but two escaped in the 1900s. Alston and Delfino Juarez are the only DAC inmates to escape in the 21st century who have not yet been apprehended. Juarez escaped Sept. 30, 2000.

Because of the length of time since many of the inmates escaped, DAC said it was not sure how many of the 33 escapees are still alive.