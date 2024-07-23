Global IT outage continues to cause disruptions at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

At least 20 flights have been canceled Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The global IT outage continues to cause problems at airports across the country.

The impact is still being felt at Raleigh-Durham International Airport where nearly 20 flights are already canceled today.

Since the Friday outage, Delta Airlines has not been able to regroup. The airline has already canceled more than 4,000 flights.

Delta CEO shared it could be days before the airline is back on track.

The outage also affected the application used to ensure all flights have a full crew. This system requires the most work.

ABC11 caught up with a few stranded passengers at RDU yesterday.

A long line snaked around the Delta counter inside Terminal 2 at RDU International Airport on Monday night.

"(I've) been here going on three days and haven't been able to get back (home)," Jasmine Everett, a stranded passenger, said.

She got to the Triangle Friday and planned to go home Sunday; she can't get a flight until Wednesday - and that flight is a completely different airline.

"I've been staying with family but pretty sure I'd be emotional if I had to do a hotel stay and stuff, but at this point, I'm tempted to drive back 17 hours," Everett said.

Another frustrated passenger Jonathan Daniel said he was supposed to get into RDU from Las Vegas Sunday, but spent 16 hours in the Atlanta airport.

The wave of IT outages on Friday also caused disruptions in hospitals, banks and stock exchanges.

The outage partly stemmed from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

