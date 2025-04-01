Chance of hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year on Friday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With a chance of hitting 90 degrees on Friday, April 4, I wanted to see just how early that is for our area. It turns out, it could be record-breaking in many ways.

The earliest 90-degree temperature reading ever recorded in Raleigh was on March 12, 1990. We won't be able to beat that this year, but other records are at stake.

The average first 90-degree day for the city of Raleigh is not until May 11. We've forecasted 89 degrees for the high on Friday, but there is a chance we could hit 90 degrees. We would be well ahead of schedule if we indeed do hit that temperature mark.

Even if we don't hit 90 on Friday, that 89 degree forecasted high would still break the daily record for warmest temperature recorded.

In the past 10 years, the earliest we have hit 90 degrees was on May 2, 2024.