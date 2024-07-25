Red Hat future in limbo as City of Raleigh embarks on expansion plans

Downtown Raleigh leaders and business owners say that the future of downtown Raleigh is at stake.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Convention Center needs to expand but to do that, the section of South Street between McDowell and Dawson streets would have to be closed to relocate the Red Hat Amphitheater a block south, according to a proposal.

"I'm in favor of Red Hat Amphitheater staying in downtown Raleigh," Adam Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt owns Crank Arm Brewing, which is a block away from Red Hat.

"It really packs the house and helps keep our doors open in the slow times," Eckhardt said.

Though he supports it remaining in downtown Raleigh in the proposed location, there is pushback against the street closure, which puts the amphitheater's future at risk.

I think in general this is a make-or-break moment for downtown Raleigh. - Adam Eckhardt, owner of Crank Arm Brewing

"The concerns are the street connectivity," Raleigh mayoral candidate Janet Cowell said.

Cowell, who's also the CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy, expressed concerns about the partial closure of South Street and how it would affect connections between downtown and Dix Park, which is a "potential alternative to downtown's Red Hat Amphitheater," according to the park's master plan.

"This is an area with a lot of growth and there's a lot of growth just south of here," Cowell said. "So just want to make sure that there are good vehicle traffic patterns so people can get around."

Other downtown Raleigh leaders and business owners echoed Eckhardt and his concerns that the "future of downtown Raleigh is at stake," if the proposed plans fall and the amphitheater ceases to exist.

"I think businesses are mostly concerned about losing the amphitheater," president and CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance Bill King said. "There's not really another site in downtown that can suit the amphitheater ... so having something that really does bring people into downtown is very important."

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement that "moving the amphitheater is a must," but it's unclear whether the Raleigh City Council has the votes necessary to save Red Hat.

"I attended Saturday's city-sponsored event, which was designed to collect feedback and show people what was proposed. More than 200 people showed up, most of them in support of the Red Hat expansion," Baldwin said.

"This is an economic driver for our downtown. It helps support our small businesses and puts positive foot traffic on the street, enhancing safety," she added. "And the ice rink brings families downtown during the slower winter months. Staff has been very thoughtful, working with NCDOT on a slip lane option that would keep the area connected. And connectivity would also be enhanced with the proposed strollway project, which would improve bicycle and pedestrian options. Moving the amphitheater is a must if we want a vibrant downtown that provides entertainment options for residents and supports our small business community."

The City Council is expected to vote on the move in September, but if the proposed plans don't pass by a majority, the Red Hat will be demolished.

"Losing events, spaces and things that drive this are going to be detrimental to more than just us," Eckhardt said. "While it is make or break for us and some of our friends, I think in general this is a make-or-break moment for downtown Raleigh."