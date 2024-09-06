NC absentee ballots delayed until possibly past Friday due to RFK Jr. lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina absentee ballots were supposed to go out Friday morning, but are delayed until at least the afternoon.

There is a possibility of a further delay due to back and forth from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team and the state board of elections.

RFK Jr. dropped out of the race about two weeks ago and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy and We The People of North Carolina wrote to the board asking for his name to be withdrawn. However, on a party-line vote on Aug. 29, the board's Democratic members denied the party's request, calling it impractical given the actions already completed to begin ballot distribution on Sept. 6. Kennedy sued the next day.

The ruling came a day before the first batches of November absentee ballots are slated to be sent to North Carolina's registered voters who requested them.

On Thursday, Wake County Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt refused to take RFK Jr.'s request, a day before November absentee ballots are slated to be sent to registered voters who requested them. But, she did order a 24-hour pause to allow Kennedy to appeal.

Absentee voting marks the start of voting in North Carolina. So far, over 130,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.