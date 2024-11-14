Rocky Mount Youth Empowerment Talent Explosion this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Nov. 16, The GKW Foundation will hold its 2nd annual Youth Empowerment Talent Explosion Benefit from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the OIC Building.

The GKW Foundation supports kids and teens in Eastern NC by providing resources and teaching life skills. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

TikTok sensations Top Tier Shiners will headline the event, which also includes musical performances, vendors, and inspirational speakers.

The OIC Building is located at 402 E. Virginia Street in Rocky Mount.

For ticket information, click here.