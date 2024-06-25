1 dead after heavy work truck overturns in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a crash Monday evening involving a heavy work truck.

At about 4:30 p.m., Clement Fire Department was called to Sivertsen Road and Halltown Road, which is north of Autryville.

Upon arrival, units said they found a Machine & Welding Supply truck, a 2014 Hino, upside down. Multiple tanks were leaking industrial gases.

The driver, identified as Jackson David Parker, 25 of Fayetteville, was still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Trooper Hall, the truck was traveling south on Sivertsen Road when it ran off the road. It overturned and crossed a ditch before landing upside down.

Aurtryville Fire Department, Wade Community Fire Department and City of Fayetteville Fire Department assisted with the incident.

This is Sampson County's 10th fatal collision of the year.