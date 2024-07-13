WATCH LIVE

Raleigh to host 'Saturday on South' party downtown to share info on changes in the area

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 5:55PM
Part of South Street in downtown Raleigh may permanently close
Expansion plans for the Raleigh Convention Center require the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater and that could mean a permanent road closure downtown.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is inviting community members to join them for its Saturday on South party in downtown Raleigh.

The city said the event is a chance for community members to learn more about the plans and speak with City staff and other project partners about the proposed work.

The Raleigh Convention Center announced in June its intentions to permanently close a section of South Street, between McDowell and Dawson Streets, to relocate the Red Hat Amphitheater.

The Raleigh City Council is expected to vote on the issue in September.

The party will feature food, a bounce house, live music, and more.

The event is free to attend for everyone. It will be on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

