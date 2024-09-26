Some Triangle-area schools have canceled or delayed classes ahead of Hurricane Helene | LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some school delays and closings are rolling in ahead of Hurricane Helene's march toward North Carolina.

Durham Public Schools has canceled classes for Friday because of potentially hazardous weather conditions.

Durham athletic events scheduled for Friday evening will be rescheduled.

Additionally, all weekend facilities rentals have been canceled. A make-up day will be determined at a later date.

Durham Tech said it will operate remotely for students and all but essential personnel at all locations Friday.

Orange County Schools announced that there will be no classes Friday and all school facilities will be closed.

No word yet from the Wake County Public School System as to any changes to the schedule. For more information on WCPSS closures, you can visit here.

Reporting school closures

You can check up-to-the-minute closings here.

Cumberland County Schools will have an asynchronous remote learning day on Friday. During this time, students will work independently on assignments provided by their teachers. Elementary and middle school students will have five days to complete and submit their assignments, while high school students will have three days. Students enrolled in classes at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College and College Connections should contact their instructors for specific guidance regarding class schedules.

All after-school activities, including athletic practices and events scheduled for Friday are canceled.

The Prime Time After-School program will also be closed.

District offices and school buildings will be closed in Cumberland County on Friday, and employees will work remotely.

Cumberland County Schools said it made these decisions not only based on possible effects from Hurricane Helene but also because of a boil-water advisory affecting most schools.

Chatham County schools are closed Friday.

Moore County also has closed for students on Friday. There will be an optional workday Friday for all staffers. Employees may work their regular schedule if they deem it safe to do so, the school system said.

All school daycares and after-school activities are also canceled for Friday.

If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):