Search underway for missing swimmer at Jordan Lake

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is working to determine where the swimmer went missing.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is working to determine where the swimmer went missing.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is working to determine where the swimmer went missing.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is working to determine where the swimmer went missing.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway for a missing swimmer at Jordan Lake.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night that it was on the scene in the 600 block of Farrington Point Road.

First responders are still working to determine what part of the lake the swimmer was at when they disappeared.

Boats and divers were still working after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

No other details were immediately available. An ABC11 breaking news crew is on its way to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old Charlotte man drowned during a fishing outing at Jordan Lake. In May, a 16-year-old boy drowned at the lake while attending a birthday celebration. Deputies said the Winston-Salem teen died after he was seen swimming in a restricted area.