Search warrants show teen at center of AMBER Alert met alleged abductors on Instagram

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants in the abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Harnett County last month reveal conversations between the teen and one of her alleged abductors on social media.

Two men, Elihue Mahler, 31, of Virginia Beach, and Austyn Lee Cole, 23, of Kitty Hawk, are facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges after the teen went missing from her home near Spring Lake in February, prompting a statewide AMBER Alert.

Documents show that the teen told her mom she needed to go outside to get a water bottle from their car, however, a conversation using Instagram's direct messaging system shows she was making plans to meet up with a person with the username "rich_mf_ez", which belonged to Mahler, according to search warrants.

On Feb. 25, the account messaged the girl "Yo" and "Where you at." After the teen responded, "rich_mf_ez" instructed her multiple times to delete all of the messages before leaving.

He then told her "Look in like 12 minutes go ahead and sneak out and start walking down the street."

The teen was eventually found safe with Mahler and Cole in Dare County more than 100 miles from home.

During the search, the girl's mother told investigators her daughter's phone had parental controls that prevented her from downloading social media apps. But the teen had a tablet, which was missing from the scene, without those controls.

According to authorities, Mahler has a lengthy criminal history in Virginia, including fleeing to elude and assault on a law enforcement officer, while Cole's history is not as "substantial."

However, both men were considered flight risks and the judge increased their bonds to $5 million each.