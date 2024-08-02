Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting, suspect charged with murder

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a shooting in Raleigh. Police say one person is in custody.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a shooting in Raleigh.

According to police, the shooting happened on Briarmont Court just before 10 Friday morning. Responding officers found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The man later died, Raleigh police said.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Sherice Dangelo McClain. Police have not identified the woman who was shot.

Maurice Wilcox, 46, has been charged with murder in McClain's death. He's facing additional charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury for the injuries to the woman.

Police tell ABC11 they believe all three people involved in the shooting knew each other, and there is danger to the community.

The shooting did create a scary situation for a nearby Montessori school which had to bring their students inside until it was deemed safe.

"It's sad and unfortunate that we have to be so close to these types of dangers you know with gun laws and gun violence all of it kind of ties into the situation that happened today," says Dr. Kendra Williamson-Henriques, the owner of Woodmeadows Montessori.

"I think it's really sad that it occurred in the neighborhood like that," she says. Williamson says she wishes RPD would be more aware of smaller, private schools that might be impacted in situations like these. She says she had to call the police to learn what was happening, but luckily all the students were safe, and they were able to continue their day as normal.

Anyone with information about the shooting investigation is asked to call 919-996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood