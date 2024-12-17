Madison, Wisconsin Police chief Shon Barnes started law enforcement career in NC

Officials are sill trying to determine why a 15-year-old girl allegedly opened fire at her school, Abundant Life Christian School, on Monday morning.

NORTH CAROLINA -- Another deadly school shooting has grabbed attention from around the country. The shooting happened Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) has been the investigating agency for the shooting since it happened on Monday, December 16. A teacher and student were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting, according to the latest information from MPD. Their identities haven't been released.

Investigators are trying to determine why a 15-year-old girl allegedly opened fire at her school. After the shooting, police say Natalie Rupnow died by suicide.

The motive appears to be a combination of factors, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Tuesday. He said investigators are talking to students to determine if bullying was one of the factors.

"Everyone was targeted in this incident and everyone was put in equal danger," Chief Barnes said.

Who is Chief Shon Barnes?

Prior to becoming the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin, ABC11 has learned that Chief Shon Barnes worked in North Carolina for nearly two decades during his law enforcement career.

Barnes was hired in Madison in February 2021, according to their website.

Serve and Protect

He worked in Salisbury, NC as Deputy Chief of Police from 2017-2020

Before Salisbury, he worked with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD).

Hired as a Greensboro as a patrol officer in November 2000 and left GPD in April 2017. During the 17-year career there he was promoted to captain. One of his last assignments was Training Division Commander.

Chief Shon Barnes has been thrown into the international spotlight after the deadly school shooting in Madison, WI.

Education

Chief Barnes received a B.A. Degree in History/Pre-Law at Elizabeth City State University.

He has a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati.

He earned a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A &T) in Greensboro

